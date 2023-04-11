VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Some changes are coming to the Vandalia Recreation Center.

According to the City of Vandalia, beginning Monday, April 10, the HVAC system will be replaced in the Vandalia Recreation Center. The city said the new system will be more efficient.

While work is in progress, there will be interruptions in program offerings.

The Aquatic Center will reportedly be closed for six to eight weeks while the new HVAC system is installed. The rest of the center will remain open, however, the gymnasium may experience closures.

“Our mission is to provide quality services throughout the duration of this project, with as few programming and facility interruptions as possible,” said the city. “Thank you for your patience as this important project continues.”