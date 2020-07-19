Vandalia Police need help finding missing teen

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia Police Department is asking for help finding a teenage girl who ran away from home July 13.

According to police, her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Destiny Woods, 17, is described as being African American, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is around 5″5′ and weights roughly 140 lbs according to authorities.

Woods was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call Vandalia Police at 937-898-5868.

Information regarding Woods can also be found on the Ohio Missing Persons website.