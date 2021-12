VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating two suspicious fires at a Vandalia church Wednesday.

Vandalia Police told 2 NEWS that firefighters were called to two fires at Hopeland Church on Miller Lane around 9 p.m. A van was on fire in the parking lot along with a nativity scene in front of the church.

No one was injured in the fires, only property was damaged.

Vandalia Police said the fires are under investigation because they are considered to be suspicious.