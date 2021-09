VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia’s Police Department Emergency 911 telephone lines are down Friday morning.

The city said the lines are currently down as of 9:14 a.m. Any calls for police, medical or fire services in the City of Vandalia should be made to its Communications Center via its regular telephone number (937) 898-5868.

Vandalia said a follow-up notification will be made once the 911 telephone lines are back in service.