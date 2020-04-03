Vandalia mom prideful of her personal coronavirus frontline heroes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many people around the Miami Valley are now working from home but there are select frontline heroes still considered essential workers.

Robin Posma is a mother to three of them. They are all grown up, but she’s worried about them more than ever now.

“I’m really proud of all of them of what they’re stepping up and doing and helping,” Posma said.

Her son is a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy on the SWAT team. Another son is an area police officer often working undercover.

“He’s on the front line and still has to deal with the public. In law enforcement, you always worry as a mom but now there’s that extra anxiety,” said Posma.

Her daughter is a clinic supervisor with Premier Health. A former paramedic, she’s now helping to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.

“People are coming in with symptoms and so that was a hard few days there,” said Posma.

With both sons coming in contact with the public every day, it’s a huge stressor.

“I worry a lot but on other hand I’m really proud of what they’re doing. This is actually a historic event,” Posma said.

Being there for them all is more important than ever even if it’s only through a phone call. Posma says not being able to have family dinners or gatherings is tough.

However, she says their employers are trying their best to keep her kids safe.

“Sheriff Rob Streck, he’s doing a good job. He’s putting in measures to try to protect the deputies and the public. As well as Premier Health. They’re giving her all the guidelines and giving them all the equipment they need,” Posma said.

Posma is missing her 7-year-old granddaughter too. This time of year, she’d typically be getting ready to watch her daughter coach her granddaughter in baseball. Now, they can only see each other through video chats.

“No hugs, no kisses. So, that’s hard on grandma.”

Those simple gestures of affection are what she is missing most from her children.

“You don’t think about it until now. You can’t have it and it’s like the most important thing in the world,” Posma said.

