Vandalia makes signage to remind residents of social distancing

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Vandalia is placing signage around the city as part of an effort to encourage residents to be safe and continue practicing social distancing.

“Vandalia has 11 City parks offering residents plenty of green space to help them ward off cabin fever,” Mayor Richard Herbst explained to 2 NEWS in an email. “But in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we need people to do their part to protect themselves. Social Distancing, frequent handwashing and the avoidance of touching hard surfaces in the general public are ways we can all mitigate the spread of this virus.”

The city has 100 signs printed and will be installing them around Vandalia.