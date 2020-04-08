VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Vandalia is placing signage around the city as part of an effort to encourage residents to be safe and continue practicing social distancing.
“Vandalia has 11 City parks offering residents plenty of green space to help them ward off cabin fever,” Mayor Richard Herbst explained to 2 NEWS in an email. “But in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, we need people to do their part to protect themselves. Social Distancing, frequent handwashing and the avoidance of touching hard surfaces in the general public are ways we can all mitigate the spread of this virus.”
The city has 100 signs printed and will be installing them around Vandalia.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- ‘Alexa, help me.’ Nursing home virus patient asked smart speaker for help dozens of times before death
- Vandalia makes signage to remind residents of social distancing
- Premier Health upgrades EMS software for easier, safer handoffs at hospitals
- ODNR suspends non-resident hunting, fishing license sales
- Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon for $40K to help restaurant stay open during COVID-19 crisis