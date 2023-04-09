DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An area location of Longhorn Steakhouse caught fire late Saturday night.

Vandalia Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that crews were called to the Longhorn Steakhouse location in the 6400 block of Miller Lane in Vandalia Saturday around 11:37 p.m. Dispatch says the fire began as a dumpster fire outside of the restaurant, where it eventually extended to the actual building.

A driver driving on I-75 near Miller Lane called the fire into police just after 11:30 p.m. When the fire spread from the dumpster, where it began, to the building, authorities say it left behind heavy damage.

People were inside of the restaurant at the time of the fire, but crews worked quickly to get everyone out safely.

On social media, the Vandalia Fire Department posted about the fire. The department said they expect the steakhouse to be closed for business into sometime next week.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.