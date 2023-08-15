DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Super 8 Motel off of East National Road in Vandalia has been given the green light to reopen after it was forced to close last year due to unsafe conditions.

Vandalia City Council approved a consent agreement with motel officials. The facility has now met a number of obligations, including having a fire alarm system and working smoke detectors.

City officials ordered the facility to close in August of 2022 due to structural issues and violations of the city’s fire code.

Criminal charges were filed against the two operators of the motel for fire code violations.

A date has not been scheduled for when the motel will reopen.