Vandalia Division of Fire receives donation of carbon monoxide alarms

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia Division of Fire received a donation of carbon monoxide alarms on Thursday.

The devices, donated by The Firefighters & Company Federal Credit Union, will be installed by Fire Division personnel in homes and apartments throughout the city as they encounter situations.

Fire Marshal Jason Eckert says these alarms are not cheap and this donation will help a lot of people.

“Carbon monoxide alarms are not inexpensive, so to buy them in bulk and to replace programs where we go out and we install them in someone’s home, in their dwelling units…it really make a big difference to us to have a donation like this,” he said.

According to the CDC, carbon monoxide causes an average of 430 deaths each year.

