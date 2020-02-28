Vandalia distribution center closes Friday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center near the Dayton airport is closing Friday.

Energizer Holdings Inc. filed a notice with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services in December to notify them it would shut down in February. The facility located on Concorde Drive is an auto care facility.

Affected employees were notified just before Christmas. The last layoffs are to be completed by February 28, 2020.

Spectrum Brands previously occupied the facility until Energizer Holdings Inc. finalized the purchase of their auto care business back in February. The company said in their Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification, or WARN Act, the entire distribution facility will permanently close impacting all employees in that unit.

