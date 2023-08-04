VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Callers to Vandalia police’s non-emergency line may be experiencing issues on Friday.

According to a release, non-emergency calls to the Vandalia Division of Police are not connecting to the dispatch center through the non-emergency number.

A release said that technicians are currently working to fix the issue as soon as possible. During this time, non-emergency calls can be made to 937-415-2291.

Vandalia police will reportedly update its social media when service has been restored.

Despite the interruption in service, all 911 calls are working properly and service is not impacted.