VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia is introducing a new look for the city’s police cruisers.

On Tuesday, January 4, the City of Vandalia posted a photo of the new design on Facebook. The first Vandalia Division of Police cruiser will hit the streets later this week.

According to the City of Vandalia, it will take a few years to completely replace the cruisers with the new design. New cruisers will only hit the streets as the old ones are retired over time.