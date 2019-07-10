Vandalia company breaks ground on $12 million expansion

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A company in Vandalia broke ground on Wednesday on a new $12 million expansion.

Heraeus Precious Metals is commencing a 20,000 square foot expansion project, dubbed “Project Zeppelin.” The expansion will retain 45 jobs while adding 25 more once it opens, adding $2.3 million in annual payroll.

“This is great news for the City of Vandalia and great news for Montgomery County,” Amber Holloway, Vandalia assistant city manager, said. “This is a company that needed to grow and after taking a look at the landscape, decided its best option was to grow here in Vandalia.”

The Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) awarded a $210,000 grant in the spring 2019 cycle to Project Zeppelin.

“The support we’ve received from Montgomery County has been outstanding,” Holloway added. “The ED/GE grant really set us apart and made it very easy for the company to move forward with this project.”

