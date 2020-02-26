Vandalia city workers file intent to strike

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Some city workers in Vandalia filed notice to go on strike.

Teamsters Local 957 filed their intent to strike last week. Union officials say they took part in 14 negotiation sessions beginning in 2018, with four of those including a mediator.

We’re told the city rejected the results of a fact finding report submitted in January. If no agreement is reached on a new deal, the strike could begin March 2 at 6 a.m.

The strike would include all full-time and regular part-time employees in the Public Works Department.