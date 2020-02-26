VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Some city workers in Vandalia filed notice to go on strike.
Teamsters Local 957 filed their intent to strike last week. Union officials say they took part in 14 negotiation sessions beginning in 2018, with four of those including a mediator.
We’re told the city rejected the results of a fact finding report submitted in January. If no agreement is reached on a new deal, the strike could begin March 2 at 6 a.m.
The strike would include all full-time and regular part-time employees in the Public Works Department.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Vandalia city workers file intent to strike
- Dem. Debate: Warren slams Bloomberg over ‘kill it’ remark
- Get ready to ‘Spring Forward’ on March 8, 2020
- Body camera shows sobbing 6-year-old’s arrest
- Nationally recognized academics, sports programs drive enrollment at University of Dayton