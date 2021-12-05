VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season tonight with the lighting of the City’s official Christmas Tree

On Sunday, December 5, at 4 pm, vendors will gather in a Holiday Market in the gymnasium of the Vandalia Recreation Center to sell their products, as well as raffle off a few.

“We’ll have a wide variety of vendors and products,” said Aaron Messenger of the Vandalia Recreation Center. “You’ll find everything from books and baked goods to soaps and essential oils.”

At 6 pm, the Butler High School Chamber Choir will kick off the tree lighting ceremony with a performance, followed by a visit from Santa Claus and a group sing for all audience members.

Free hot chocolate will be available to all in attendance.

At the end of the event, Vandalia Mayor Richard Herbst will pull the lever to illuminate the Christmas tree.

After the lighting, guests can enjoy the Holiday Market in the Recreation Center and children can tell Santa their Christmas wishes. Around 7:30 pm, gift baskets created by each of the participating vendors will be raffled off at the evening’s end.