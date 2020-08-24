Vandalia-Butler water assessment finds Legionella bacteria in another school

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires’ disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia-Butler City Schools announced results of a water assessment Sunday evening, revealing Legionella bacteria at two locations in Morton Middle School.

The district said in a statement that it will be able to safely begin school as planned Monday, Aug. 24. The school will begin treatment after hours, so that it doesn’t interrupt students learning.

This comes after Butler High School discovered Legionella bacteria at four separate locations in the buildings water systems. The high school was treated and has been tested again, along with Helke Elementary, which found that neither have the bacteria present.

Children attending school at Morton’s will still have access to bottled water throughout the treatment process. The school said that it will have functional restrooms and that food services will still provide lunch.

“We are certainly glad we took this extra measure and that our system was assessed, the problem discovered, and it will soon be rectified. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority,” said Superintendent Rob O’Leary in a press release.