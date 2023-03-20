VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Vandalia and Butler Township are partnering together to join other surrounding cities to pay tribute to the community’s heroes with a veteran banner program.

“The program is not unique to Vandalia and Butler Township. Other communities have done the same,” says City Council Member Corey Follick, who has taken the lead on the project.

“We have such a strong group of veterans here in our community. We have three dedicated service organizations in the community, and I just thought it was time that we had a program unique to Vandalia.”

Banners honoring those who’ve served and sacrificed will hang from light posts along Dixie Drive, which is also designated as Veterans Parkway.

Applications for the veteran banner program are currently being accepted.

Click here to see who qualifies.

Banners are $100 and will stay up from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. They will then be given to the veteran or their family after a two year cycle. For those who died fighting, they will be given a special gold star designation.

“Butler High School for years has had Memorial Hall which is dedicated to 16 Butler alumni who made the ultimate sacrifice and have been killed in the line of action. So, we felt strongly that we wanted to include them in a the inaugural program. So, the city, the township, and all of our veterans’ organizations have all contributed to pay for those 16 banners,” says Follick.

From just south of Butler High School near Elva Court and stretching to Stop 8 Road, there’s enough room for 130 banners.

For two communities where patriotism runs deep, this project is a little recognition for those who gave a lot.

“Both my grandfathers are veterans. They both have passed away. But they’re both veterans of the armed forces so those two will be recognized as well as part of the program,” says Follick.

To apply for the veterans banner program, click here.