VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Graduating seniors at Vandalia-Butler High School received a sign display like no other.

Volunteers put up special signs with the faces and names of all class of 2023 seniors for the school on Saturday. The entire front lawn of the school, located on South Dixie Drive in Vandalia, is filled with signs honoring the hard work all of the graduating seniors put forward to get to graduation day.

Greg Atherton is the organizer of the event and says he wants to see the honor continue for years to come.

“It’s a big impact. The community loves it. The district loves it,” Atherton said. “The kids love it, because when graduation comes, after they graduate, they get a picture of the display, plus they get their yard sign. A lot of them put that up in their yard when they have their graduation party.”

The sign display has been an ongoing event each year since the pandemic.