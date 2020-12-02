Vandalia-Butler Schools returns to in-person learning Wednesday

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia-Butler City Schools is returning to in-person learning on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The district said it will finish the remaining 13 days of the semester in the classroom. According to a statement, the decision was made due to no evidence of COVID-19 spread from school-related activities.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary said, “Our district data shows that while students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 from community spread, staff and students have done a great job of following protocols.”

The school said it believes the safety protocols put in place create a healthy, safe environment for staff and students.

