Vandalia-Butler schools partner with law enforcement for safety exercise

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia-Butler City Schools district held a safety training exercise Tuesday ahead of the new school year.

The district teamed up with Vandalia and Butler Township police and fire departments for a full-scale safety drill at Butler High School.

Emergency Response Teams, staff, and faculty practiced how to handle real-life, critical situations.

Superintendent Rob O’Leary says the training was planned six months ago, but recent mass shootings bring a new weight to the exercise.

“We as a school district have to prepare for that, but our biggest goal is to work with our community, and work with our parents, and work with our staff to ensure that we put things into place where students feel comfortable, feel safe, and feel loved so that these things don’t happen,” he said.

Students return to classes on Wednesday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.