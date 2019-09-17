Vandalia-Butler school officials investigate threatening message

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a Vandalia-Butler student sent another student a threatening message this week that induced panic and fear.

Late Monday, district officials were made aware of a concerning social media message received by a Vandalia-Butler student. The student immediately notified an adult, who then contacted school administration.

School officials say the message is confirmed to have been sent by a Butler High School student. Butler Township and Vandalia Police were contacted and are investigating the incident.

The school will also conduct an investigation, per the district’s policy.

“We want to assure parents and students that it is safe to attend school,” said Superintendent Robert O’Leary in a One Call notification that went out to the entire District phone list.

The student who sent the message was not in attendance Tuesday.

“The safety and security of all our students, staff and visitors will continue to be a top priority for the District, and we will continue to take all threats seriously” said O’Leary.

The District is also stressing the importance of “see something, say something.”

The incident remains under investigation.

