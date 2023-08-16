VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Vandalia-Butler High School graduate is dead after a drone attack in Ukraine.

The city of Vandalia said in a social media post that Lance Allen Lawrence, a 2013 graduate of Vandalia-Butler High School, died in a drone attack on July 29, 2023. He was reportedly serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a member of the 59th Motor Brigade.

After graduation, Lance served in the United State Marine Corps from 2013 to 2016.

An online fundraiser has reportedly been set up by his family to help with final wishes and as a lasting memorial in his honor.