Legionella bacteria detected at several Miami Valley schools, districts disinfecting water systems

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Miami Valley schools are taking action after Legionella bacteria was detected in certain school buildings.

Legionnaire’s disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. The bacteria develops in stagnant water particularly in water systems, water fountains and showers. The bacteria then manifests itself in droplets and aerosolized water, before attacking the lungs of a vulnerable person.

Dan Suffolleto, director of information with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County says there’s very little a person can do to avoid Legionella bacteria, but being a person with healthy lungs and quitting smoking can help reduce the chances of falling ill.

Northmont City Schools are currently working with their contractors to clean their water systems after Legionella bacteria was detected in one bathroom sink at Englewood Elementary School. This was found during a routing inspection.

Also during a routine inspection, Vandalia Butler City Schools discovered Legionella bacteria in four different locations in the high school’s water system. They are working this week to disinfect the water system.

Dayton Public Schools says they are waiting for the results from 11 buildings tested for Legionella bacteria. If any of the test results come back positive, they will then test the rest of the schools for safety.

Legionella bacteria was also found in a section of Oakwood City Schools, officials announced Thursday.