DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia has announced the city’s new assistant manager.

On Dec. 7, Vandalia City Manager Dan Wendt appointed Public Service Director Rob Cron to be the organization’s next assistant city manager.

The position became vacant when former Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway resigned to become the West Carrollton City Manager.

“I’m very excited to take on this new challenge,” Cron said. “I’m very proud of the work we do here, and I am looking forward to serving our residents and business customers in a new role.”

Cron has served the City of Vandalia for 32 years including the last 11 years in the role of Public Service Director. According to city officials, in his former role, Cron was responsible for approximately $16 million of the city’s $63 million all-funds budget including public works, development and engineering services, storm water, and water and wastewater utilities.

As city manager, Cron will be responsible for managing the city’s community and economic development functions, communications, information technology, public service operations, plus special projects including business outreach and development.

“I’ll also be very focused on serving our existing business community,” Cron said. “We feel it’s important to help existing companies with information, resources, and assistance to be successful and thrive in our community.”

Cron will becomes assistant city manager effective on December 18, 2023.