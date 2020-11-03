Vehicle crashes into polling location in Tipp City

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Voting was disrupted Tuesday when a van crashed into a polling location in Tipp City.
According to Miami Valley Today, a woman driving an SUV hopped over a curb and drove through bushes into St. John’s Church on Hyatt Street. A structural engineer was called to examine the building.
No one was hurt in the incident. The precinct manager said voting has resumed at that location.
