Vehicle crashes into polling location in Tipp City

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman driving an SUV hopped over a curb and drove through bushes into St. John’s Church on Hyatt Street on Tuesday. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Voting was disrupted Tuesday when a van crashed into a polling location in Tipp City. 

According to Miami Valley Today, a woman driving an SUV hopped over a curb and drove through bushes into St. John’s Church on Hyatt Street. A structural engineer was called to examine the building.

No one was hurt in the incident. The precinct manager said voting has resumed at that location. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS