HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was detained after a van crashed into a home on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a white van drove into a home at 2327 Wilding Ave. around midnight on Tuesday.

Police said the van backed out of the home and drove off. The woman driving the van was detained two minutes later.

No one inside the home was injured.

“I was in bed, my wife was asleep on the couch, I was in the bed. I was just falling asleep and I heard this loud explosion and all I seen was bright lights and drywall dust everywhere and I seen pieces of wall falling down,” said homeowner Johann Mistyurik.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reported the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.