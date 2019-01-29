Van barrels through garage of Miamisburg home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A van drove straight into a Miamisburg home Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1300 block of Kercher Street around 12:20 p.m.

Police say the driver failed to stop while coming down a hill and barreled straight into the garage.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.