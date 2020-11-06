Valve repair causes boil advisory for 100 customers in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) ─ Clark County Utilities said Friday an emergency valve repair caused a boil advisory for customers in the Lawrenceville area of German Twp. to boil their drinking water.
According to Clark County Utilities, the boil advisory is affecting about 100 accounts in the county. Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected and do not need to boil their water.
The department said customers should:
- Fill a pot with water
- Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top
- Keep heating the water for one more minute
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing food and baby formula
- Making ice
- Giving to pets
Utility officials said the boil water advisory is a precaution and customers should follow the instructions to limit risk. For current boil advisory status, customers can call 937-521-2150, option 2.
