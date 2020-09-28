Valley View teacher awarded $15K grant

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Valley View Local Schools teacher has been named a $15,000 grant recipient for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Bayer Fund.



The district said in a release Valley View Junior High science and STEM teacher Jill Weaver will use the funds to lead her students through experiments on sending seeds and soil samples into the stratosphere with weather balloons. Weaver’s “Seeds in Space” program will include several balloon launches and opportunities for students to log and track their seeds at different altitudes and temperatures, according to the release.



Local farmers who nominated Mrs. Weaver’s project for consideration for the grant will be joined by Mrs. Weaver and students for a brief photo event on Monday, September 28.

Weaver is one of seven grant recipients in Ohio. The other districts include Bowling Green City Schools, Care Exempted Village Schools, Coldwater Exempted Village, Indian Lake Local, Leipsic Local and Southwest Licking Local Schools.

