Valley View teacher awarded $15K grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Valley View Local Schools teacher has been named a $15,000 grant recipient for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

The district said in a release Valley View Junior High science and STEM teacher Jill Weaver will use the funds to lead her students through experiments on sending seeds and soil samples into the stratosphere with weather balloons. Weaver’s “Seeds in Space” program will include several balloon launches and opportunities for students to log and track their seeds at different altitudes and temperatures, according to the release.

Local farmers who nominated Mrs. Weaver’s project for consideration for the grant will be joined by Mrs. Weaver and students for a brief photo event on Monday, September 28.

Weaver is one of seven grant recipients in Ohio. The other districts include Bowling Green City Schools, Care Exempted Village Schools, Coldwater Exempted Village, Indian Lake Local, Leipsic Local and Southwest Licking Local Schools.

Learn more about the grant program here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS