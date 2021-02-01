Valley View students return to classroom, staff to receive vaccine Thursday

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Valley View Schools is returning to its traditional school schedule Monday.

The school said starting Feb. 1, a remote learning option will no longer be offered. Students who are absent due to COVID-19, quarantine or any other illness will receive work from teachers. Remote tutors will be available for them. 

“The social emotional well-being and educational options for our students are our focus,” said the district on Facebook. “We believe that face-to-face instruction is the bedrock of K-12 education and we are eager to return to that model as the best approach for our students.”

Staff will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. The school will be closed on both days. 

For more information, visit www.valleyview.k12.oh.us/.

