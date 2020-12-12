Valley View Schools welcome back family members at sporting events

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Valley View School district announced Friday that parents and household members of athletes will be allowed to view athletic contests.

Athletic Director Brian Lemke said in a Facebook post that the decision was due to Montgomery County returning to a Level 3 Red on the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

“This remains a cautious yet exciting step as the Governor in his most recent address said there is a need for parents to be in attendance but asked schools “to be very careful” proceeding with High School Sports,” said Lemke.

Family members at the sporting events will have to sit in designated areas, wear masks and refrain from congregating at the end of games.