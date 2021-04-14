Valley View Schools enter agreement with YMCA to offer child care programs

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) —Valley View Local Schools announced an agreement with the YMCA of Greater Dayton to offer expanded preschool offerings and before and after school care for students.

The YMCA programs will be held in the Valley View Intermediate School building for the 2021-22 school year.

The YMCA child care program for preschoolers will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Before and after school care is available for school aged children. The program will also be open on professional development days and all out-of-school days.

“Creating these wraparound care and education options for families is part of our strategic plan, and I am glad to say that we will be able to offer a preschool option for all families who want it, starting next school year,” said Valley View Superintendent Ben Richards. “This is the first step in our plan to create an Early Learning Center in the current high school as part of our future facilities updates.”

Registration packets will be available for parents to pick up at the Preble YMCA in Eaton. Parents may also fill out an interest form at www.daytonymca.org. For more information, call (937) 610-9622.

The YMCA will be hiring staff for these programs. To apply, visit their website.