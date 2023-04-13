DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Valley View Schools held a meeting Thursday night, discussing a proposed policy that would give teachers the option to arm themselves in the classroom.

During the meeting, Valley View school board president Timothy Rudd introduced a policy that would allow staff and authorized individuals to carry a firearm on all school district properties.

The proposal was in response to growing concerns around mass shootings following the recent tragedy at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee where a shooter killed six people, including three children.

The board did not vote on the policy, and the issue is set to be brought up at the next meeting.

Rudd said he would still like to see some sort of urgent change to make going to school safer.