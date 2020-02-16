Valley View School Board rallies supporters ahead of 5.5 mill levy vote

GERMANTOWN Ohio (WDTN) – The Valley View School District is hoping to build new facilities with the money gained from passing the levy.

“A lot of people say they support the schools but they don’t take the initiative to go and vote to show their support so we need people to show up, to speak up and just to stand up for our community and our kids,” said Valerie Durkle a Valley View parent who supports the levy.

If the levy passes, then a $100,000 appraised property would cost its owner an extra $192.50 a year.

“We’re also very fortunate in that the Ohio Facillities Commission is going to be providing 60 percent of the funding for this building,” explained Elliott Boyd Valley View School Board President.

The school district would be responsible for the other 40 percent of the school building fund but if the levy doesn’t pass that could mean millions more in cuts to clubs, activities and sports.

One woman who opposes the levy says she can’t afford to vote yes because her husband requires medication that costs them thousands of dollars a month.

“I do want to be understanding that there are people in this community on a fixed income and I want to be respectful to that,” said Boyd.

Supporters of the levy are hoping that improving the schools will impact the community.

“It’s no longer just a farming community. We’ve got lots of young families moving in, and a school should be the core of a community,” said Durkle.