Valley View Local to invest over $65 million into new school building

(WDTN) — The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) approved more than $154 million in state funding for school construction projects in six Ohio school districts, including Valley View Local Schools.

Statewide, this money is being combined with $181 million in local funding, bringing the total to more than $336 million in public construction work projects.

According to OFCC documents, Valley View is set to receive around $39 million from the state and raised about $26 million locally. The $65+ million the district is using will go towards a building for grades PreK – 12.

Valley View Local, and the five other districts, had projects approved based on the OFCC’s Classroom Facilities Assistance Program (CFAP). The funds still require State Controlling Board approval, but all six districts have raised money locally for these projects.

