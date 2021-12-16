GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Valley View Local Schools’ students in the junior high and high school will temporarily move to a hybrid learning schedule after an increase in illnesses.

The district said both schools have recently seen a sharp decline in attendance due to illnesses other than COVID, causing attendance rates to be below 80 percent in both of those buildings.

As a result, both buildings will move to a hybrid schedule for Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday Dec. 17. Valley View High School Principal Patrick McKee said students and families will have the choice to either send their child to school or have their child stay home and log in to classes using Google Meets.

The district said on its website, “We are doing this to help stop the spread of illnesses before the holiday season. Additionally, I would highly encourage students who plan to come to school the next two days to wear a mask, just to help us stop the spread of what is going around.”

There will be no change to the other schools since their attendance rates are over 90 percent, according to Valley View Local Schools.