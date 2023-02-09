DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, Feb. 14. and events are always happening around the Dayton area. 2 NEWS has created a list of special events for the heart holiday.

Monday, Feb. 13

2:30 p.m. Sweetheart Deal – RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Bring your date or significant other for two admissions for skating, hot cocoa and a box of Winan’s chocolate for $20. The offer is only valid depending on weather conditions.

6 p.m. Anti-Valentine’s – West Branch Library, 300 Abbey Avenue, Dayton. Tweens and teens looking for a not-so-Valentine’s Day can enjoy activities, crafts and treats.

6 p.m. Valentine Games – Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Dr., Brookville. Students in grades 1 to 4 and tweens can sign up for funny Valentine’s Day games.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

4 p.m. Art with Heart – West Branch Library, 300 Abbey Ave., Dayton. Children in grades 1 to 4 can create a card or decorate a cookie for the holiday.

6 p.m. Valentine’s Movie, Cocktail and Dessert – The Neon, 130 E Fifth St., Dayton. Watch the movie “You’ve Got Mail”, have a drink and snack on a dessert.

6:30 p.m. Craft-tastic Crafts – Vandalia Branch Library, 330 S Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Make a craft for the heart day.

7 p.m. Tall Trees – Raise Your Brush, 169 N Main St., Centerville. Enjoy a date night for two as you paint tall trees on canvas.