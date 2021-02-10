Vaccines available for both 1A, 1B groups, low supply slows distribution for both

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Since the vaccine distribution began in Ohio, the state hasn’t closed off any of the previous groups, however, Miami Valley health officials say it’ll be more challenging to get the vaccine now, if supply continues to be low.

“Right now they’ve left it open, so as they move down the different categories, the previous categories are still eligible, it’s just that more people are being added, and as more people are being added, that means less availbility for people that are in that group,” Montogmery County Public Health Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto said people in group 1A who didn’t receive their vaccine yet might have to wait a little longer because smaller quantities are available to them.

People in the 1B group are competing with thousands of others for a few hundred vaccines each week.

Premier Health Regional Director Dr. Joseph Allen said people shouldn’t be concerned they’ll get left behind because the federal government is ramping up vaccine production, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is getting closer to authorization.

“I overall don’t think we’ll have a huge problem with stock, like I said, it will come in eventually, but right now it’s supply and demand, demand is through the roof and supply is pretty low,” Allen said.

The state’s vaccination schedule expanded to ages 65 and up this week, and will include those with severe pre-existing health conditions starting February 15.

Gov. Mike DeWine paused expanding the state’s vaccine rollout any further for the next few weeks.

Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson is encouraging people to call the governor’s office and ask that the hold continues until group 1B is vaccinated.

“Let the locals catch up, let us get our shots before you move to the next group,” Patterson said. “We know it’s the most vulnerable population and we want to make sure they get vaccinated first.”

As for school employees in the 1B group, Patterson said there may be some leftover vaccines available in Clark County after this week.

However, Suffoletto said since a certain number of doses were allocated to that group based on what districts requested, teachers and staff who are now deciding they want the vaccine likely will have to wait for their age group.

Health officials said that phone lines are overwhelmed with callers for their vaccine clinics. They are urging those 65 and up in group 1B trying to sign up for a vaccine appointment to get a family member or friend to help them through the online registration for the best results.