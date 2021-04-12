Vaccine providers can use portion of supply for own employees, local businesses Monday

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

OHIO (WDTN) – Ohio is expanding its vaccine rollout Monday to allow vaccine providers to help local businesses and workers get the doses.

The state is allowing vaccine providers to dedicate up to 25 percent of their supply to their own employees, or to partner with other businesses and employers.

Governor DeWine said there can also be workplace vaccination clinics.

The governor said the state is working with all vaccine providers to determine which ones are willing to partner with companies and other entities to conduct job site vaccinations.

At the beginning of April, several providers started opening up vaccine clinics at office buildings, union halls and factories. DeWine told those providers to stop scheduling clinics that weren’t open to the public so state officials could make sure there were enough doses for everyone.