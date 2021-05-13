Vaccine eligibility now open for 12-15 year-olds, teen shares experience getting first dose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) Thursday was the first day in Ohio that children between the ages of 12 and 15 were eligible for the COVID vaccine. Dr. Adam Mezoff, Chief Medical Officer of Dayton Children’s Hospital says that getting kids vaccinated should be a top priority for parents.

“Even though kids do well when getting sick with COVID there’s still a fair number that can have some long term consequences,” said Dr. Mezoff.

Jacob Hawvermale is a 14-year-old Valley View Student who was one of the first in his school to get vaccinated Thursday morning.

“I was so excited, now I don’t have to wear a mask,” he said.

Hawvermale says he’s now trying to convince his classmates and peers to get vaccinated as well.

To help meet the demand of children who need vaccines, Dayton Children’s Hospital is working with more than 14 public and private schools.

“The more we as a society [get vaccinated] and the higher our vaccination rate, the less chance those variants we read about will surface and cause trouble here. So we feel like its well worth the time, trouble and whatever it takes to get this done,” said Dr. Mezoff.