Vaccine clinics to relocate from Dayton Convention Center and Bethesda Temple

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Dayton Convention Center, Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will be changing locations.

“Public Health is going to be relocating our clinic from the Dayton Convention Center in the coming weeks due to work being done [there] in anticipation of hosting events further down the road,” said public information supervisor for PHDMC, Dan Suffoletto.

He said Public Health’s clinic at Bethesda Temple will also be moved. While future location dates and details are still in the works, Suffoletto said those who’ve already gotten their first dose shouldn’t panic about not being able to get their second.

“People who are coming back for their second dose at either of those locations will be notified through email or by telephone, in terms of the schedule of when they can come for their next vaccination.”

Suffoletto added that beyond changing locations, what he’s most concerned about right now is getting the community to work together to fight COVID by filling up the vaccination slots that are still available.

“Tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., we have over 700 openings,” he said. So if you want to schedule right now on our website you can do that. We’re also going to be taking walk-ins tomorrow. If you don’t have a chance to register tonight, you can just walk over to the Dayton Convention Center and we can sign you up right then.”

Public Health currently doesn’t have an exact date for the opening of the new clinic locations, but Suffoletto says the clinic at the Dayton Convention Center will end April 24.