DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vaccine appointments are open for clinics at the Dayton Convention Center on Tuesday and Thursday.

Appointments are available for Tuesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinics are open to Ohio residents 50 years of age or older and people ages 16 years of age or older with a qualifying severe congenital, developmental or early-onset disorder.



The clinics are by appointment only. To register, click here or call 937-225-6217.