DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County released a year in review, looking at 2021’s vaccination numbers.

According to PHDMC, Public Health staff and contractors have been providing a variety of pandemic services this year, from contact tracing and vaccination clinics to education and call center operations.

Over the past 12 months, PHDMC has:

Administered 99,597 vaccine doses

Held 538 vaccination clinics, 76 mobile RTA clinics and 22 church clinics

Held 484 homeless shelter vaccinations

Given out 3,100 first dose gift cards

Run 114 clinic locations

Held 1,015 vaccination home visits

“I am extremely proud of the effort our staff continues to make to serve our citizens during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner. “Their sacrifices further demonstrate their individual care and concern for the health of others in our community.”

