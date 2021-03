FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Mercer County Health Department said it has openings for COVID-19 vaccines.

The department said Wednesday that the availability is for people over the age of 60.

To schedule an appointment, call (567) 890-2619 before 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.mchdohio.org.