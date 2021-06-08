Vaccinated? Montgomery County Prosecutor wants you to look out for this scam

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is warning people of a scam targeting people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from the office, people who sign up to receive a text or email after they are vaccinated receive messages from “vsafe.cdc.gov” to report their symptoms. Con artists have now begun to take advantage of those who received the vaccine by sending fake surveys asking about the person’s experience in getting the vaccine.

The office said to watch for these three things to know whether the message is a scam:

Scam surveys offer a prize for participating

Scam surveys indicate that one must reply “right away”

Scam surveys request a credit card, or another payment method, as part of the correspondence

If you think you are being scammed, call the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office at (937) 225-5757 and ask to speak to an investigator in the consumer fraud division.