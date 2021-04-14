Vacant West Dayton building to be converted to healthy, affordable market

WEST DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A market planned for West Dayton will fight food insecurity by bringing healthy and affordable food options to the community.

Healthy Family Market is still in the beginning phases but once open it will provide fresh produce and healthy foods to underserved families in West Dayton.

“There’s absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t have access to the same things that everybody else in every other community have, just because of our income,” Healthy Family Market Co-Founder Robbie Brandon said.

The market would accept WIC, SNAP benefits and vouchers. It would operate pharmacy-style.

“They will be able to order in advance or order in the store, and then our staff will do the shopping for you to get the items that you need and have them available for pickup whenever you need them,” Health Family Market Co-Founder Alexandra Carpenter said.

The plan is to make the market a community space with a coffee and smoothie shop and room for support groups, education and community gatherings.

Brandon and Carpenter are both are registered nurses, so they also want health education to be a cornerstone of the market.

“Educating everyone about eating healthy, eating nutritous foods and changing our eating patterns that will hopefully decrease the amount of disease that we see within our communities,” Carpenter said.

Greater Dayton Premier Management purchased the building through HUD funding that’s intended for community improvement projects.

“Food insecurity in the properties that we own in West Dayton, we recognize there are not a lot of opportunities for fresh food, fresh market, and for some of the health alternatives that the Healthy Family Market team is proposing,” Vice President of Strategic Planning at Greater Dayton Premier Management Kiya Patrick said.

After a year of planning, building partnerships and finding funds, the founders are ready to start transforming the empty building.

“We want this to be a beautiful space,” Brandon said. “We don’t want it to just be a market, we want it to be a community spot.”

The pandemic has slowed down the project, so there’s no tentative opening date just yet.

They also are still in need of some funding to complete all the renovations on the building.

If you are interesting in donating or supporting the Health Family Market, you can email the founders at robbie@sunlight-village.org and alexandra@sunlight-village.org or visit their Facebook page.