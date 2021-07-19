Vacant Trotwood house catches fire again, crews investigating

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled flames at a vacant Trotwood house for the second time this year.

The Trotwood Fire Chief told 2 NEWS crews were called to the home on Nathaniel Street and Penrod Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the chief deemed it “suspicious.” This is the second time crews were sent to a fire at the house this year. The house previously caught fire around four months ago, it was also vacant at that time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Crews free man from ditch

Local school districts still considering masks for non-vaccinated students

90-year-old man to walk 3,600 miles to help kids fight cancer

Biden pushes for infrastructure deal as economy rebounds

Ford Motor Company recalling more than 850,000 vehicles for safety

More News