Vacant Trotwood house catches fire again, crews investigating

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews battled flames at a vacant Trotwood house for the second time this year.

The Trotwood Fire Chief told 2 NEWS crews were called to the home on Nathaniel Street and Penrod Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday. No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the chief deemed it “suspicious.” This is the second time crews were sent to a fire at the house this year. The house previously caught fire around four months ago, it was also vacant at that time.