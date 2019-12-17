Vacant house to be demolished after fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant house in Dayton will be demolished after a fire early Tuesday morning, according to Dayton Fire.

Flames broke out at the home on Sheridan Ave. near Watts St. at around 6 am Tuesday. Crews responded and knocked down the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire. As a result of the damage, however, emergency demolition will be done. Arson investigators were also called out to investigate.

