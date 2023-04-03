WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant property owned by Wilberforce University caught fire on Monday morning.

According to a Wilberforce University spokesperson, Xenia Township fire crews responded to a vacant home on US-42 near Bickett Road on Monday morning.

An employee at a nearby business reportedly called in the fire.

Wilberforce University reported that the home is owned by the college, however, it is not physically connected to the campus. The property is also said to have been vacant for at least a decade.

No one was believed to have been in the house. The spokesperson reported that investigators believe aging electrical wiring or damage caused by rodents may have caused the fire.