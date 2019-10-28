Vacant house in Dayton burns for second time

Crews battle a fire at a vacant house on Sherman Street in Dayton on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Photo: Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters put out a fire at the same vacant house for the second time in a matter of weeks overnight.

A 911 caller reported seeing smoke and flames at a house on Sherman Street, near Yates Street, just after 1 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found fire on the second floor of the house.

No one was inside and no one was injured.

The house suffered significant damage.

Fire officials say this is the second fire at the vacant house in a matter of weeks. According to fire officials, Monday morning’s fire was more significant, getting into the attic and causing more damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

